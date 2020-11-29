Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Loeffler blasts Warnock as 'radical,' claims Democratic win in Georgia runoff would lead US toward socialism

FOXNews.com Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., painted her Jan. 5 runoff election against Democrat Raphael Warnock as a battle against socialism during an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Georgia Runoff GOP Drama

Georgia Runoff GOP Drama 01:25

 President Donald Trump is headed to Georgia to campaign in two key runoff Senate races, but some Republicans fear his voter fraud conspiracies and attacks on state officials may have backfired on the upcoming elections.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Heads To Runoff Election [Video]

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Heads To Runoff Election

The Georgia Republican and Democrat Raphael Warnock are set to face off in a runoff in the state’s special Senate election after no candidate won the majority of votes.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:09Published
Warnock vs Loeffler [Video]

Warnock vs Loeffler

The Senate race in Georgia isn't over yet. Democrat Rafael Warnock will face Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a runoff on Jan. 5th.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
DECISION 2020: Loeffler/Warnock Runoff [Video]

DECISION 2020: Loeffler/Warnock Runoff

Shelby Coates talks with Dr. Brooke Miller -- Professor of Political Science with Middle Georgia State University -- about with Georgia can expect as Loeffler and Warnock head into runoff election.

Credit: WMGTPublished