Loeffler blasts Warnock as 'radical,' claims Democratic win in Georgia runoff would lead US toward socialism
Sunday, 29 November 2020 () Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., painted her Jan. 5 runoff election against Democrat Raphael Warnock as a battle against socialism during an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”
President Donald Trump is headed to Georgia to campaign in two key runoff Senate races, but some Republicans fear his voter fraud conspiracies and attacks on state officials may have backfired on the upcoming elections.