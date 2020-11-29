Loeffler blasts Warnock as 'radical,' claims Democratic win in Georgia runoff would lead US toward socialism

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sen. Kelly Loeffler Heads To Runoff Election



The Georgia Republican and Democrat Raphael Warnock are set to face off in a runoff in the state’s special Senate election after no candidate won the majority of votes. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:09 Published on November 4, 2020 Warnock vs Loeffler



The Senate race in Georgia isn't over yet. Democrat Rafael Warnock will face Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a runoff on Jan. 5th. Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN Published on November 4, 2020 DECISION 2020: Loeffler/Warnock Runoff



Shelby Coates talks with Dr. Brooke Miller -- Professor of Political Science with Middle Georgia State University -- about with Georgia can expect as Loeffler and Warnock head into runoff election. Credit: WMGT Published on November 4, 2020