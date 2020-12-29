Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

130 House Republicans, 2 Democrats vote against $2,000 stimulus checks

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 from the $600 that was approved before Christmas in the coronavirus stimulus package passed the House Tuesday by a narrow margin, getting 275 votes in favor of the boost when the bill needed 272 "yeas" to pass. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: House Passes Bill To Increase COVID-19 Stimulus Checks To $2,000; Bill Faces Uncertainty In Senate

House Passes Bill To Increase COVID-19 Stimulus Checks To $2,000; Bill Faces Uncertainty In Senate 02:26

 House Passes Bill To Increase COVID-19 Stimulus Checks To $2,000; Bill Faces Uncertainty In Senate

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000 [Video]

House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000

The House of Representatives will vote on Monday on a measure to increase stimulus checks. The increase will be for Americans under a certain income level to receive $2,000 in payment. This comes..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
House Set To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000 [Video]

House Set To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000

House Set To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:36Published
House of Representatives votes to increase Stimulus payments to $2,000. Will the Senate do the same? [Video]

House of Representatives votes to increase Stimulus payments to $2,000. Will the Senate do the same?

On Monday the House of Representatives voted to increase the amount of the stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:25Published

Related news from verified sources

U.S. House Republicans block Democrats' bid to pass 2,000-USD stimulus checks

U.S. House Republicans block Democrats' bid to pass 2,000-USD stimulus checks WASHINGTON, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday blocked an attempt from House Democrats to pass 2,000-U.S.-dollar...
WorldNews Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.comProactive InvestorsWashington PostNewsmaxNYTimes.comTIME

House Democrats pass $900 billion stimulus plan with direct payments and federal unemployment benefits, clearing the way for a Senate vote

 The package is just under half of the relief spending Democrats wanted before the election. They say will press for more once Biden takes office.
Business Insider

Pelosi pledges House vote on $2,000 checks as Monday shutdown deadline looms

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said on Thursday that next week she will force lawmakers to take a recorded vote on $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com