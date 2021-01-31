South Carolina GOP Censures Rep. Tom Rice Over Trump Impeachment Vote
The state party leadership approved their official rebuke on Saturday. Rice was one of 10 House Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching Trump.Full Article
