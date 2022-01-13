Prince Andrew has been stripped of his New Zealand military title, the Prime Minister has announced. Earlier today a statement from Buckingham Palace said the Queen has stripped Andrew of his royal titles, as he faces a lawsuit...Full Article
Prince Andrew stripped of New Zealand military title
