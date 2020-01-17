Global  

Housing starts soar to a 13-year high

HousingWire Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Housing starts spiked 16.9% in December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.608 million and the pace for November was revised upward, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Commerce.

