Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fed’s new inflation policy may lead to higher mortgage rates

HousingWire Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday announced a major shift in monetary policy that will allow the central bank to use inflation averaging, rather than the current practice of setting a hard target.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Focused on jobs, Fed moves to average inflation target

Focused on jobs, Fed moves to average inflation target 01:56

 The Federal Reserve on Thursday rolled out an aggressive new strategy to restore the United States to full employment and lift inflation back to healthier levels in a world where weak inflation, low interest rates, and slow growth appear here to stay. Conway G. Gittens reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this