U.S. bishops pray for ‘full healing’ from coronavirus for Trump, Melania Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





“I am praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. May God grant them full healing and may he keep their family safe and healthy,” Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. bishop’s conference, said in an Oct. 4 statement.



“Let us keep praying for all who are suffering because of the novel coronavirus, especially the sick and dying and their families, and all those who have lost loved ones. May God give them hope and comfort, and may He bring an end to this pandemic,” the bishop concluded.



Several other bishops offered their prayers for the president’s recovery on social media.



“As we continue to pray for the full recovery of all those suffering from COVID-19, we now include President and Mrs. Trump and all those recently diagnosed. This news is a sobering reminder of our shared vulnerability, but also our common responsibility for the good of one another,” Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago tweeted on Oct. 2.



“Please also join me in praying for the President, @FLOTUS Melania Trump, and all who suffer from or are affected by Covid-19,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York said on Twitter.



President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19 and reportedly experiencing drops in his oxygen levels.



On Saturday, Trump said in a brief video posted to Twitter that he was feeling “much better” and that the next few days were “the real test” of his future prognosis.



White House physician Dr. Sean Conley told reporters on Sunday that the president’s condition had improved after he received a steroid treatment, according to The Washington Post. Washington D.C., Oct 4, 2020 / 08:14 pm (CNA).- The head of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops said Sunday that he is praying for a full recovery for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who both tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, Oct. 2.“I am praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. May God grant them full healing and may he keep their family safe and healthy,” Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. bishop’s conference, said in an Oct. 4 statement.“Let us keep praying for all who are suffering because of the novel coronavirus, especially the sick and dying and their families, and all those who have lost loved ones. May God give them hope and comfort, and may He bring an end to this pandemic,” the bishop concluded.Several other bishops offered their prayers for the president’s recovery on social media.“As we continue to pray for the full recovery of all those suffering from COVID-19, we now include President and Mrs. Trump and all those recently diagnosed. This news is a sobering reminder of our shared vulnerability, but also our common responsibility for the good of one another,” Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago tweeted on Oct. 2.“Please also join me in praying for the President, @FLOTUS Melania Trump, and all who suffer from or are affected by Covid-19,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York said on Twitter.President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19 and reportedly experiencing drops in his oxygen levels.On Saturday, Trump said in a brief video posted to Twitter that he was feeling “much better” and that the next few days were “the real test” of his future prognosis.White House physician Dr. Sean Conley told reporters on Sunday that the president’s condition had improved after he received a steroid treatment, according to The Washington Post. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published 3 days ago Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19 01:13 U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet early on Friday. Libby Hogan reports. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital call for prayers as President is being treated



A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:59 Published 1 hour ago Watch: Donald Trump waves at supporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center



United States President Donald Trump waved at supporters from his car outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he is being treated for COVID-19. Trump made a brief drive outside the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 1 hour ago As Trump Languishes At Walter Reed, Staffers Struggle To Maintain 'Strong Man' Image



Over the course of the novel coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump has admitted to have knowingly downplayed the seriousness of the illness. So when Trump tested positive for COVID-19 early.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this

