Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alberta, Northwest Territories bishops: It is morally permissible to receive Covid vaccine derived from abortion (Catholic Bishops of Alberta and NWT)

Catholic Culture Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
“With respect to someone simply receiving the vaccine, the degree of connection with the original evil act is so remote that, when there also exists a proportionately grave reason for vaccination, such as the current, urgent need to halt the COVID-19 pandemic, then the Church assures us that it is morally permissible for Catholics to receive it for the good of personal and public health,” the bishops wrote in their letter to the faithful. “It remains imperative that Catholics make clear their moral objection to vaccine development derived from abortion, and to advocate with their governments for ethically produced vaccines.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Munster, Indiana Hospital To Administer COVID Vaccine To Frontline Workers, Healthcare Staff

Munster, Indiana Hospital To Administer COVID Vaccine To Frontline Workers, Healthcare Staff 00:33

 A Northwest Indiana hospital will be the first in the area to administer the COVID vaccine to healthcare and other frontline workers in that region. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Catholic Bishops Raise Concern Over COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Catholic Bishops Raise Concern Over COVID-19 Vaccine

The Bishops say any vaccine created with stem cells or other human material should not be used by Catholics.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:44Published
What to Know if Your Employer Wants You to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

What to Know if Your Employer Wants You to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine

What to Know if Your Employer Wants You to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine. As both Moderna and Pfizer inch closer to developing a coronavirus vaccine deemed suitable for public use. you may be wondering..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published