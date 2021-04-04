Pope Francis: Easter Message Urbi et Orbi [To the City and the World]: video, full text (Vatican Press Office)

“Dear Brothers and Sisters, a good, happy and peaceful Easter! Today, throughout the world, the Church’s proclamation resounds: ‘Jesus, who was crucified, has risen as he said. Alleluia!’ The Easter message does not offer us a mirage or reveal a magic formula. It does not point to an escape from the difficult situation we are experiencing. The pandemic is still spreading, while the social and economic crisis remains severe, especially for the poor. Nonetheless – and this is scandalous – armed conflicts have not ended and military arsenals are being strengthened. That is today’s scandal. . . .”