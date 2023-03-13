Women's ordination, transgender ideology move forward at German Synodal Way (National Catholic Register)

After the German Synodal Path approved same-sex blessings, the mixed body of laity and prelates approved documents on “Dealing with gender diversity” and “Women in sacramental ministry: Perspectives for the universal Church dialogue.”



96% of participants approved the document on gender diversity, which calls for the ordination of the transgendered. Among the bishops present, the vote was 38-7 in favor, with 12 abstentions.



Likewise, only 10 bishops voted against the document calling for the ordination of women to the diaconate.



The March 9-11 tweets of Jonathan Liedl, who covered the event for the Register, offer an insight into the dynamics of the event as it happened.