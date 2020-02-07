Global  

Antarctica temperatures reach 69 degrees for the first time ever, scientists say

FOXNews.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Temperatures in Antarctica were hotter than 68 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time ever last Sunday.
Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature [Video]Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature The Esperanza Base along Antarctica's Trinity Peninsula recorded its warmest temperature ever on Thursday at 65 degrees. The new record beat out the previous..

New Technique Lets Scientists Study Moon Rocks Atom by Atom for First Time [Video]New Technique Lets Scientists Study Moon Rocks Atom by Atom for First Time

Scientists are studying lunar soil like never before! Applying the technique to a single grain of moon dust for the first time is revealing millions of years of lunar history.

Antarctic temperature tops 20 degrees for first time on record

Antarctic temperature tops 20 degrees for first time on recordThe Antarctic has registered a temperature of more than 20 degrees Celsius for the first time in history, prompting fears of climate instability in the world’s...
Antarctica is hotter than it's ever been

Temperatures in Antarctica have reached a record high. According to Argentinian research station thermometer, the temperature climbed to 18.3 degrees Celsius, or...
