Europe's re-opening quickens, as Fauci warns of danger Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Brussels (AFP) May 13, 2020



Europe's re-opening gathered pace Wednesday after weeks of Brussels (AFP) May 13, 2020Europe's re-opening gathered pace Wednesday after weeks of coronavirus lockdown, while America's top infectious diseases official warned of uncontrollable new outbreaks if the process happens too quickly in the US. Austria announced its border with Germany would be unlocked following a two-month shutdown and Britons were allowed unlimited outdoor exercise, despite a global death toll closing 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this