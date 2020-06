Americans are living more sustainably as fears of global warming continue to grow



In a bid to be more environmentally conscious, 85% of Americans have made at least one positive change in their lifestyle in the past year. A new survey of 2,000 Americans showed that while the average.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 4 hours ago

Father and son hippos play fight in the water at South African national park



This was the cute moment a young hippo calf and its father were play fighting in a river in South Africa's Kruger National Park. The footage shows the wide-jawed beasts biting and nudging each.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:02 Published 23 hours ago