Bayer loses appeal in California Roundup cancer verdict
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Los Angeles (AFP) July 21, 2020
Bayer on Monday lost an appeal challenging the outcome of the first case to go to trial in the US over the company's weedkiller Roundup, though the court reduced the punitive damages awarded to the plaintiff. The case before the California Court of Appeals concerned Dewayne "Lee" Johnson, a school groundskeeper and heavy user of Roundup who sued Monsanto - a subsidiary of Bayer - in a land