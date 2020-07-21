Bayer loses appeal in California Roundup cancer verdict Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Los Angeles (AFP) July 21, 2020



Bayer on Monday lost an appeal challenging the outcome of the first case to go to trial in the US over the company's weedkiller Roundup, though the court reduced the punitive damages awarded to the plaintiff. The case before the California Court of Appeals concerned Dewayne "Lee" Johnson, a school groundskeeper and heavy user of Roundup who sued Monsanto - a subsidiary of Bayer - in a land Los Angeles (AFP) July 21, 2020Bayer on Monday lost an appeal challenging the outcome of the first case to go to trial in the US over the company's weedkiller Roundup, though the court reduced the punitive damages awarded to the plaintiff. The case before the California Court of Appeals concerned Dewayne "Lee" Johnson, a school groundskeeper and heavy user of Roundup who sued Monsanto - a subsidiary of Bayer - in a land 👓 View full article

