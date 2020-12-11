NASA and Boeing target new launch date for next Starliner flight test
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Dec 11, 2020
NASA and Boeing now are targeting March 29 for the launch of Starliner's second uncrewed flight test to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) is a critical developmental milestone on the company's path toward flying crew missions for NASA. For the OFT-2 mission, the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft will launch on a United
The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team traveled to the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia this week, where they successfully completed their last tests before the start of the next season of the ABB FIA..