NASA and Boeing target new launch date for next Starliner flight test

Space Daily Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
NASA and Boeing target new launch date for next Starliner flight testKennedy Space Center FL (SPX) Dec 11, 2020

NASA and Boeing now are targeting March 29 for the launch of Starliner's second uncrewed flight test to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) is a critical developmental milestone on the company's path toward flying crew missions for NASA. For the OFT-2 mission, the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft will launch on a United
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Unmanned SpaceX rocket explodes while landing

Unmanned SpaceX rocket explodes while landing 01:04

 SpaceX's Mars rocket Starship exploded on return landing following a test flight on Wednesday (December 9). Bryan Wood reports.

