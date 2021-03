Washington DC (UPI) Mar 14, 2021



SpaceX launched its 22nd cluster of Starlink communication satellites before dawn Sunday from Florida. Liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket came at 6:01 a.m. EDT, just hours after clocks move ahead for Daylight Saving Time, from Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. After the main engine cutoff, the Falcon 9 first stage landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, completing the