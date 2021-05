Paris (AFP) May 7, 2021



Coldplay gave new meaning to the idea of a single launch, playing new song "Higher Power" for the first time during a video link-up with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet. Pesquet spoke with the British group from the International Space Station. "We sent you some music, because right now we aren't able to play for anyone on Earth, so we thought we would just play for you," singer Chris M