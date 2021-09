Beijing (AFP) Sept 15, 2021



Debt-mired developer Evergrande is struggling to appease angry homebuyers and investors knocking on its doors for cash taken as deposits for unbuilt homes and promised yields. Here is a timeline of Evergrande's rise to one of China's biggest developers and demise into one of its worst debtors: 1996: The dream begins Steel-factory worker Xu Jiayin starts Evergrande, targeting millions