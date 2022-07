Hong Kong (AFP) July 12, 2022



Equities fell Tuesday, along with oil, on fears that central bank moves to fight inflation will spark a recession, while the euro fell towards parity with the dollar as cost-of-living crises loom over the eurozone economy. Worries about a Covid flare-up in China - fuelling fears of more lockdowns - added to the downbeat mood, just as investors prepare for a week of data and earnings that c