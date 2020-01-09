Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

FC Barcelona 2-3 Atletico Madrid: Alvaro Morata Steals The Show In Super Cup Win

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Atletico Madrid and Barcelona played a thrilling match in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal. Los Blaugranas and Los Colchoneros played out a thriller that ended with five second-half goals, but Atletico would end up on top of the match. They completed a huge comeback with two goals inside the 80th minute mark. Lionel Messi and […]

The post FC Barcelona 2-3 Atletico Madrid: Alvaro Morata Steals The Show In Super Cup Win appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach

Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach 00:34

 Ernesto Valverde says the Spanish Super Cup is in Saudi Arabia due to the football industry's desire to find more revenue streams.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe Named 2019 Ballon d'Or Winners [Video]Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe Named 2019 Ballon d'Or Winners

Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe Named 2019 Ballon d'Or Winners. Messi won the Ballon d'Or for a record sixth time. while Rapinoe was named the second ever women's Ballon d'Or winner. The 64th annual..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Barcelona vs Atletico predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Spanish Super Cup semi-final tonight

The two La Liga sides meet in Saudi Arabia
Independent

Atlético rallies to beat Barcelona and reach Super Cup final

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Atlético Madrid scored two late goals to beat Barcelona 3-2 Thursday and reach the final of the revamped Spanish Super Cup in...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

SuccessAres

Success Promise RT @TheSunFootball: Alvaro Morata sparks comeback as Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona to set up Super Cup final derby https://t.co/wI2jLflNti 2 minutes ago

TheSunFootball

The Sun Football ⚽ Alvaro Morata sparks comeback as Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona to set up Super Cup final derby https://t.co/wI2jLflNti 9 minutes ago

Quadwoyeboah

Yeboah Jr RT @MailSport: REPORT: Angel Correa scores late winner minutes after Alvaro Morata equalises as Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona to set up Sp… 37 minutes ago

legitngnews

Legit.ng Atletico came back from 2-1 down to win this tie thanks to Alvaro Morata and Correa They will face Real Madrid in… https://t.co/vnW1qRJ0Q9 41 minutes ago

MOmuttaha

Marcello Omutiti Omuttaha🇰🇪 Full Time FC Barcelona 2-3 Atletico Madrid #CopaDelRey Valverde and Messi factor Alvaro Morata killing it at… https://t.co/iQQmBPr8Dk 59 minutes ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport REPORT: Angel Correa scores late winner minutes after Alvaro Morata equalises as Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona to… https://t.co/riu66Y4NyY 1 hour ago

caughtoffside

CaughtOffside Take a look at Morata's penalty for Atletico vs Barcelona... https://t.co/ddmUnPlQtQ 1 hour ago

MusyokaNathan10

Musyoka Nathan 🇰🇪 RT @ProfCymOhAFC: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAALLL! Alvaro Morata converts from the spot! Barcelona 2 Atletico De Madrid 2. #BarcelonavsAtletico 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.