Nick Wright: Tua Tagovailoa will be a better NFL quarterback than Joe Burrow

FOX Sports Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Nick Wright: Tua Tagovailoa will be a better NFL quarterback than Joe BurrowAfter the LSU Tigers defeated Clemson for the College Football National Championship, speculation about Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow's potential in the NFL. Nick Wright tells Chris Canty why he believes Joe Burrow will not be the best quarterback coming out this year, and why others like Tua Tagovailoa or Trevor Lawrence may have better NFL careers.
