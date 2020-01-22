Global  

49ers' Katie Sowers to make Super Bowl history as first female, openly gay coach

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
San Francisco '49ers Katie Sowers will be the first female and openly gay person to coach in a Super Bowl.
News video: Here's why Katie Sowers is making NFL history

Here's why Katie Sowers is making NFL history 01:33

 Katie Sowers is showing everyone in the NFL how it's done. Here's what you need to know about the NFL's first female and openly gay coach to make it to the Super Bowl.

49ers Coach Making Super Bowl History [Video]49ers Coach Making Super Bowl History

KPIX's Vern Glenn gets a chance to talk to 49ers offensive assistant coach, Katie Sowers. She will become the first female and openly gay person to be calling the shots during football's biggest game.

Super Bowl teams arrive in Miami [Video]Super Bowl teams arrive in Miami

The Kansas City Chiefs were the first team to arrive in Miami on Sunday, a week before they'll take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

Super Bowl 2020: A look back at 49ers' Super Bowl history as they aim for their sixth Lombardi Trophy

The 49ers are one win away from joining the Patriots and Steelers with the most Super Bowl victories of all-time
Nick Wright: With a Super Bowl win, Andy Reid will become 2nd best coach of this generation

Nick Wright: With a Super Bowl win, Andy Reid will become 2nd best coach of this generationThe Kansas City Chiefs have had an exciting post season run, leading up to the Super Bowl match up against the San Francisco 49ers. With his team
jchausow

Jared Chausow RT @riotwomennn: Katie Sowers, offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers, will make history as the 1st woman & out LGBTQ person to c… 40 minutes ago

xteeena228

Chris Ceballos ♡ RT @ElaineBucko: San Francisco 49ers’ Coach Katie Sowers will make NFL history as the first woman - and the first out LGBTQ person - to com… 2 hours ago

mtlns

Oscar Borrego San Francisco 49ers Asst. Coach Katie Sowers to Make Super Bowl History ... https://t.co/ilOwggonle via @49ers #GoNiners #VoyConLeos 3 hours ago

SuzyqLevitt

SuzyQ Levitt San Francisco 49ers Asst. Coach Katie Sowers to Make Super Bowl History ... https://t.co/549ueFz6WG via @YouTube 6 hours ago

