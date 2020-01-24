Jurgen Klopp explains what’s changed for Jordan Henderson at Liverpool FC

후으아가즈아 "[...] It's all about whether they want to do it. If they want to, they all could do it." https://t.co/yL6FDWPBIX 20 hours ago john shimmin Klopp explains what he doesn't like as Liverpool manager https://t.co/XCATL9AJp7 23 hours ago #blacklove RT @IanDoyleSport: You absolutely won't catch the #LFC boss doing this tomorrow - or probably at all this season 🔴 https://t.co/mHlOcpXDHI 2 days ago Ian Doyle You absolutely won't catch the #LFC boss doing this tomorrow - or probably at all this season 🔴 https://t.co/mHlOcpXDHI 2 days ago Ssegirinya Yasin🇺🇬 RT @seanbrad2: Klopp on his matchday attire and some really interesting stuff on which current players he reckons could go into management… 2 days ago Liverpool FC News ICYMI from the boss https://t.co/khGCqu6ps9 2 days ago LFCNews Jurgen Klopp explains what he doesn't like as Liverpool boss and makes manager prediction… https://t.co/5ikLmnKsyh 2 days ago Christopher Pollux ® 🇬🇭 RT @AnfieldWatch: Klopp: "In the first few weeks I wore jeans I think, and a black shirt or something like that, and then I just forgot it,… 2 days ago