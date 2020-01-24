Global  

Jurgen Klopp explains what’s changed for Jordan Henderson at Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp believes that Jordan Henderson has become more “self aware” since the German took over at Liverpool FC in 2015. The Reds captain has been one of Liverpool FC’s most consistent performers in recent seasons and he finally got his hands on a major trophy when he lifted the Champions League after the 2-0 […]

The post Jurgen Klopp explains what’s changed for Jordan Henderson at Liverpool FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Jurgen Klopp: We don't go for perfection, we go for a perfect reaction

Jurgen Klopp: We don't go for perfection, we go for a perfect reaction 00:53

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts after his side beat Wolves 2-1 away. “We scored our wonderful goal after a set-piece but not a second or third means everything is open and then it gets intense" Klopp said. Klopp dismissed any pressure as the runaway leaders moved another step closer to the...

