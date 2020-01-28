Global  

We need to be clinical, says Pep Guardiola after Manchester City reach League Cup final

Mid-Day Friday, 31 January 2020
*Manchester:* Pep Guardiola called on Manchester City to learn the lessons of a 1-0 home defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday despite progressing to a third successive League Cup final 3-2 on aggregate. The holders enjoyed the vast majority of the chances but could not find a way past the inspired David de Gea and went behind...
 Pep Guardiola said he did not mean to offend Manchester City fans after addressing Sunday's attendance for the FA Cup win over Fulham.

