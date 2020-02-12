Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Blues' Bouwmeester undergoes Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator procedure

Blues' Bouwmeester undergoes Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator procedure

FOX Sports Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Blues' Bouwmeester undergoes Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator procedureAfter collapsing on the St. Louis Blues' bench due to a cardiac episode, Jay Bouwmeester has undergone a procedure to restore his heart’s normal rhythm.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Blues' Bouwmeester undergoes successful surgery after cardiac episode

The St. Louis Blues announced Friday that defenceman Jay Bouwmeester underwent a successful Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) procedure at UC Irvine...
CBC.ca

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester 'in good spirits' after needing to be revived by defibrillator

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench Tuesday night after a cardiac episode. He was revived by a defibrillator.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.