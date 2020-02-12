Blues' Bouwmeester undergoes Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator procedure

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Blues' Bouwmeester undergoes successful surgery after cardiac episode The St. Louis Blues announced Friday that defenceman Jay Bouwmeester underwent a successful Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) procedure at UC Irvine...

CBC.ca 9 hours ago



Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester 'in good spirits' after needing to be revived by defibrillator St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench Tuesday night after a cardiac episode. He was revived by a defibrillator.

USATODAY.com 2 days ago





Tweets about this