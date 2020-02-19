Red Sox legend David Ortiz calls Astros whistleblower Mike Fiers a 'snitch,' stands up for Rob Manfred

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published LeBron James Calls out Rob Manfred for How He Handled Astros Cheating Scandal 01:23 LeBron James Calls out Rob Manfred for How He Handled Astros Cheating Scandal James weighed in on the Houston Astros' cheating scandal on Tuesday, claiming that the MLB commissioner needs to start listening to his players. LeBron James, via Twitter LeBron James, via Twitter LeBron James, via Twitter...