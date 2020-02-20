Global  

Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 Espanyol: Diogo Jota scores a hat-trick in big Wolves win

BBC Sport Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Diogo Jota scores a hat-trick as Wolves take a huge step towards reaching the last 16 of the Europa League with a 4-0 first-leg win against Espanyol.
Recent related news from verified sources

Diogo Jota hat-trick helps Wolves to emphatic first-leg victory

Diogo Jota’s hat-trick and Ruben Neves’ thunderbolt kept Wolves’ Europa League dream alive after a dominant victory over Espanyol.
Belfast Telegraph

Jota hat-trick helps Wolves thrash Espanyol

BBC News Also reported by •Express and StarSutton Coldfield ObserverTamworth Herald

