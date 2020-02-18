Global  

Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury make weight and begin final preparation for their massive title fight on Feb. 22 | PBC on FOX

FOX Sports Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury make weight and begin final preparation for their massive title fight on Feb. 22 | PBC on FOXHeavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder and Lineal Champion Tyson Fury clear the final hurdle of weighing in and now are making final preparations for their February 22nd fight in Las Vegas.
News video: Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch 01:04

 Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch WBC Heavyweight Champion Wilder (42-0-1) is putting his title on the line against Lineal Champion Fury (29-0-1). The much-anticipated rematch comes on the heels of their epic 2018 bout that resulted in a draw. Fury led most of the match on the...

Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch [Video]Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch

Boxing heavyweight giants Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder weigh-in heavier than their controversial first bout that ended in a draw ahead of their rematch in Las Vegas.

Deontay Wilder And Tyson Fury Are At It Again [Video]Deontay Wilder And Tyson Fury Are At It Again

WBC Heavyweight Champion Wilder (42-0-1) is putting his title on the line against Lineal Champion Fury (29-0-1).

Wilder v Fury II: Predictions for the WBC heavyweight title fight

Predictions from Las Vegas for WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder's title fight with Tyson Fury on Saturday.
BBC News

Meet Russian brute Evgeny Romanov, the last man to knock out Deontay Wilder as Tyson Fury aims for KO win in rematch

Deontay Wilder has what Tyson Fury wants – the WBC heavyweight title. The 34-year-old hard hitting American, who defends his belt against Fury live on...
talkSPORT

