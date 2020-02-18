Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury make weight and begin final preparation for their massive title fight on Feb. 22 | PBC on FOX

Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder and Lineal Champion Tyson Fury clear the final hurdle of weighing in and now are making final preparations for their February 22nd fight in Las Vegas. Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder and Lineal Champion Tyson Fury clear the final hurdle of weighing in and now are making final preparations for their February 22nd fight in Las Vegas. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend