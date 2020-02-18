Global  

Women's T20 World Cup: Heather Knight says England will not panic after South Africa loss

BBC Sport Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Captain Heather Knight says it is "not panic stations" for England after they lost their Women's T20 World Cup opener to South Africa.
