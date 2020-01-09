Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland on target again against Werder Bremen

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland on target again against Werder Bremen

BBC Sport Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Erling Braut Haaland takes his Bundesliga goal tally to nine in six games after scoring for Borussia Dortmund against Werder Bremen.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double [Video]Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 with sensational Haaland double

Erling Haaland scores twice in eight minutes to send Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win over Paris St Germain in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:26Published

Meet the future of Norwegian football: Erling Haaland [Video]Meet the future of Norwegian football: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland just signed with Borussia Dortmund and we can't wait to watch him shine. And who knows, he might just become one of the best strikers in the world.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Haaland scores winner to lift Dortmund to 2nd in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland has scored yet again to help Borussia Dortmund move second in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win at Werder Bremen. The 19-year-old...
Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC SportFOX SportsSoccerNews.comNews24BBC News

Dortmund's Haaland scores twice in 2-1 Champions League victory over PSG

Borussia Dortmund teenager Erling Haaland scored twice in eight minutes to lead his team to a 2-1 victory over Paris St Germain in their Champions League Round...
France 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.