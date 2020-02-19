Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Shafali Verma, 16, helps India beat Bangladesh

Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Shafali Verma, 16, helps India beat Bangladesh

BBC Sport Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Sixteen-year-old Shafali Verma hits 39 from 17 balls, including four sixes, to help India beat Bangladesh by 18 runs at the Women's T20 World Cup in Perth, Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: ICC Women's T20 WC: Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma hand India big win over Australia | Oneindia News

ICC Women's T20 WC: Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma hand India big win over Australia | Oneindia News 02:29

 Indian women's cricket team started its campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World cup on a winning note as they defeated favourites Australia by 17 runs in a low-scoring game in Sydney.

Recent related videos from verified sources

England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa [Video]England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa

England cricket captain Heather Knight says the team are looking forward to playing their T20 World Cup opening match against South Africa at the WACA in Perth, Australia.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Indian innovator creates iPhone gun attachment that is fired with the press of a button [Video]Indian innovator creates iPhone gun attachment that is fired with the press of a button

An Indian innovator has designed a gun attachment for Apple's iPhone 4 model which allows the holder to fire it with the press of a button. Shyam Kumar created this attachment to improve women's..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Women's T20 WC Live: B'desh opt to bowl vs India

Check live score, ball-by-ball commentary and scorecard of ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2020 match between India Women vs Bangladesh Women on Times of India
IndiaTimes

India vs Bangladesh, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for INDW vs BANW in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

INDW vs BANW Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, INDW Dream11 Team Player...
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsBBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

infocrick

Cricket News Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Shafali Verma, 16, helps India beat Bangladesh https://t.co/uZwx2fSG8Q 5 minutes ago

Cricket_Things

All Things Cricket Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Shafali Verma, 16, helps India beat Bangladesh https://t.co/hP7wlqPvQw 22 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Shafali Verma, 16, helps India beat Bangladesh https://t.co/JAJiZggxV8 ⟶ via… https://t.co/bgXVKjtkHR 33 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 My Amigo 📰 ⚽ 🎧 💳 Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Shafali Verma, 16, helps India beat Bangladesh https://t.co/DlSs5G9nd3 @BBCSport https://t.co/VLTXwePNpY 33 minutes ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Shafali Verma, 16, helps India beat Bangladesh https://t.co/KnZb6h73Tn https://t.co/fbfXIFDozy 35 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Shafali Verma, 16, helps India beat Bangladesh https://t.co/Q1ccKEeJoE 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.