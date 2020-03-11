Global  

A strange 'Super Saturday' & what Wales need to do against Scotland

BBC Sport Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes reflects on a scaled-back Six Nations "Super Saturday" and trying to finish a disappointing tournament on a high against Scotland.
6N: Wales v Scotland is green lit despite virus fears

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — At a fearful time when competitions are stopping and stadiums are empty, the Wales-Scotland rugby match on Saturday in the Six Nations is...
Seattle Times Also reported by •IndependentBBC NewsBBC Sport

6 Nations set for long hiatus after Wales-Scotland postponed

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — The Welsh Rugby Union insisted its Six Nations game against Scotland was going ahead. Less than five hours later it wasn’t. The WRU...
Seattle Times


