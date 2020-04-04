WWE WrestleMania 36 match card: Edge vs Orton, Cena vs Fiend, Lesnar vs McIntyre and more

Global  

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
WrestleMania is WWE's flagship event, airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and the WWE Network and is the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history.

WrestleMania 36 is the upcoming 36th annual WrestleMania professional wrestling pay-per-view and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw,...
Credit: CBS Local - Published < > Embed
News video: WWE Wrestlemania Prepares For Two-Day Event Without An Audience

WWE Wrestlemania Prepares For Two-Day Event Without An Audience 04:21

 Chuck Carroll discusses what Wrestlemania will look live amid the COVID19 outbreak. Katie Johnston reports.

phenomenaljaan

Jaan Singh @UTTRob I think it’s just good storytelling. Anything can “draw” if the story gets people invested. I was not into… https://t.co/BR0GeVJu2B 11 hours ago

crimsonking334

Crimsonking334 @HeyHeyItsConrad @McClayINHD Pick any match except the Edge match on Wrestlemania 27, or any match on the 29 card. 18 hours ago

Purexed480

Purexed Honestly @davidlagreca1 the womens card for wrestlemania is great? Are u fr it's almost like the just put random pp… https://t.co/lahsEiQ6M4 19 hours ago

graycay1979

Graham Caygill Edge’s triumphant return, Drew McIntyre’s historic victory and title wins for Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler. B… https://t.co/wP4jeSN23O 22 hours ago

SwitchBlade34

Jared is #AllElite @FireflyBWG the match card is eh. but i don’t really care besides Lesnar vs Drew & Edge vs Orton. i’m just more cur… https://t.co/wB2Fsk9oEn 1 day ago

izakuson

Kacey MOD (Daniel) @XThreeee Niggas looking at the match card to see why this wrestlemania was ass: John Cena vs The Miz, Edge gettin… https://t.co/HW47VcEsaB 1 day ago

edsel4

Legendary King of Phenomenal 👑 How this match didn't end Wrestlemania 24 is beyond me. Edge-Taker was a good main event but this match should've… https://t.co/G8EKC3KNOS 5 days ago

HacksawHelbig

Stephen Helbig My dream @WrestleMania card: 1. Macho Man vs. AJ Styles for IC belt 2. Edge and Christian vs Miz and Morrison (La… https://t.co/WRn43yhHLf 5 days ago

