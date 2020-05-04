Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has heart procedure in hospital after chest pains, as Everton and Southampton stars send well wishes
Ronald Koeman has undergone a heart procedure in Amsterdam after being rushed to hospital with chest pains on Sunday. The 57-year-old, who managed Southampton and Everton in the Premier League before taking over his country almost two years ago, was taken to hospital on Sunday evening where he underwent cardiac catheterisation. That involves the placement […]