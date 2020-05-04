Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has heart procedure in hospital after chest pains, as Everton and Southampton stars send well wishes

Global  

Ronald Koeman has undergone a heart procedure in Amsterdam after being rushed to hospital with chest pains on Sunday. The 57-year-old, who managed Southampton and Everton in the Premier League before taking over his country almost two years ago, was taken to hospital on Sunday evening where he underwent cardiac catheterisation. That involves the placement […]
 Marcel van der Kraan from Dutch paper De Telegraaf says the Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman is in a stable condition after undergoing a heart procedure in Amsterdam.

Recent related news from verified sources

Ronald Koeman: Netherlands manager in hospital with 'chest complaints'

The Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman is in hospital in Amsterdam after being admitted with "chest complaints".
BBC Sport

Ronald Koeman recovering after former Everton boss suffers heart attack

Ronald Koeman recovering after former Everton boss suffers heart attackFormer Everton boss Ronald Koeman is recovering in hospital with heart problems with the Dutch national manager having been rushed from his hometown to hospital...
Daily Star

