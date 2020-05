Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

A 19-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after "unbelievable" speeding on an Ontario highway, Canadian police said Sunday. "This is the fastest speed that I've ever heard of," said Sergeant Kerry Schmidt in a video posted to Twitter. "Unbelievable speeds, we're talking 191 miles an hour (308 kilometers per hour)." 👓 View full article