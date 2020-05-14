Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Derek Chisora desperate for Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield trilogy fight… and also predicts boxing comeback for David Haye against Shannon Briggs

talkSPORT Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
British heavyweight Derek Chisora would love to see his manager and former enemy David Haye return to the ring as well as boxing legends Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield. A trilogy fight between famous foes Tyson and Holyfield, 53 and 57 respectively, could be on the cards after they simultaneously announced a comeback for charity. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Mike Tyson Posts Training Video Montage Declaring 'I'm Back'

Mike Tyson Posts Training Video Montage Declaring 'I'm Back' 00:53

 Mike Tyson Posts Training Video Montage Declaring 'I'm Back' Tyson shared the video on Instagram on Monday. The 53-year-old boxing legend is seen aggressively working the mitts with his trainer, landing swift blow after blow. At the end of the video, he looks at the camera and says, "I'm back." It is...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Would you want to watch Tyson fight again? Whitlock and Wiley discuss [Video]

Would you want to watch Tyson fight again? Whitlock and Wiley discuss

T. J. Houshmandzadeh and social producer Darnell Smith join Whitlock and Wiley discuss whether they'd like to see Mike Tyson fight again. Hear why Whitlock says 'he's over it' and and would rather see..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:56Published
Mike Tyson posts training video montage declaring 'I'm Back' [Video]

Mike Tyson posts training video montage declaring 'I'm Back'

Tyson shared the video on Instagram on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Mike Tyson declares ‘I’m back’ after Evander Holyfield says he would be open to trilogy fight

Mike Tyson declares ‘I’m back’ after Evander Holyfield says he would be open to trilogy fightFormer-world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson continued to tease boxing fans about a possible return to the ring by posting another training video on Instagram on...
WorldNews Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphIndian ExpressDaily StartalkSPORT

Fight Talk: Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Daniel Dubois

Floyd Mayweather says he’s “finished with boxing”, 1990s heavyweights call out Mike Tyson, and could Daniel Dubois beat Deontay Wilder? It's Fight Talk.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Indian ExpresstalkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this