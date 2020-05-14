Derek Chisora desperate for Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield trilogy fight… and also predicts boxing comeback for David Haye against Shannon Briggs
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () British heavyweight Derek Chisora would love to see his manager and former enemy David Haye return to the ring as well as boxing legends Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield. A trilogy fight between famous foes Tyson and Holyfield, 53 and 57 respectively, could be on the cards after they simultaneously announced a comeback for charity. […]
Mike Tyson Posts Training Video Montage Declaring 'I'm Back' Tyson shared the video on Instagram on Monday. The 53-year-old boxing legend is seen aggressively working the mitts with his trainer, landing swift blow after blow. At the end of the video, he looks at the camera and says, "I'm back." It is...
T. J. Houshmandzadeh and social producer Darnell Smith join Whitlock and Wiley discuss whether they'd like to see Mike Tyson fight again. Hear why Whitlock says 'he's over it' and and would rather see..
Floyd Mayweather says he’s “finished with boxing”, 1990s heavyweights call out Mike Tyson, and could Daniel Dubois beat Deontay Wilder? It's Fight Talk. BBC Sport Also reported by •Indian Express •talkSPORT