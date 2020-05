Related news from verified sources Possible Newcastle XI under Rafa Benitez including John Stones and Ross Barkley Rafael Benitez has been linked with a return to Newcastle with a takeover of the club believed to be close and Daily Star Sport have looked at how the Magpies...

Daily Star 3 hours ago



Rafa Benitez wants Newcastle return and has transfer targets already lined up Rafa Benitez spent three seasons at Newcastle before heading to China – but the Spaniard could return to St James’ Park if they can bring John Stones and...

Daily Star 12 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this