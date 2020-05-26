Covid-19: India unfazed by HCQ trial halt

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () While WHO has suspended HCQ trials, stoking further doubts about the efficacy of the drug in dealing with Covid-19, India is unlikely to roll back its medicine diplomacy in haste. The government, however, has asked its missions to check with countries it was looking to donate HCQ to if they still wanted the antimalarial drug.
Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, deaths in the country due to the virus, WHO’s decision to suspend trial of HCQ, spread of covid in all 3 of Delhi’s jails,...
The World Health Organization has temporarily halted trials on hydroxychloroquine due to safety concerns. According to a study by The Lancet, patients given HCQ had higher death rates than those not on..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:09Published