Covid-19: India unfazed by HCQ trial halt

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
While WHO has suspended HCQ trials, stoking further doubts about the efficacy of the drug in dealing with Covid-19, India is unlikely to roll back its medicine diplomacy in haste. The government, however, has asked its missions to check with countries it was looking to donate HCQ to if they still wanted the antimalarial drug.
