

Related videos from verified sources Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19



The World Health Organization has temporarily halted trials on hydroxychloroquine due to safety concerns. According to a study by The Lancet, patients given HCQ had higher death rates than those not on.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:09 Published 3 days ago COVID-19: HCQ production raised to 30 crore tablets, 16 crore tablets released in market, says govt



India has increased production of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to 30 crore tablets from 12.23 crore tablets, the government said on May 01. Chairman of Empowered Group-3, PD Vaghela said, "Production of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:57 Published on May 1, 2020

Related news from verified sources Covid-19: India unfazed by HCQ trial halt but will check before donating While WHO has suspended HCQ trials, stoking further doubts about the efficacy of the drug in dealing with Covid-19, India is unlikely to roll back its medicine...

IndiaTimes 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this