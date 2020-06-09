Sterling calls for more BAME representation in leadership positions
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () England and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling called for more BAME representation in positions of power, including as managers. Anti-racism protests have been held around the world, including in the United Kingdom, following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis last month. Sterling pointed to the contrasting fortunes of four […]
The post Sterling calls for more BAME representation in leadership positions appeared first on Soccer News.
Raheem Sterling has called for English football to seize the moment and finally address its lack of black representation in positions of power. The Manchester City and England forward made the comments during an appearance on the BBC’s flagship political programme, Newsnight, in the wake of...
Divorce is certainly a difficult subject. Aside from the emotional tumult, it also spurs many questions regarding child custody and the division of assets. But for couples who own a business together,..