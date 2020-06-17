Global  

What Premier League games are live on the BBC and when the fixtures are taking place

talkSPORT Wednesday, 17 June 2020
The BBC is set to show its first ever live Premier League match when top-flight football finally returns. The English top-flight is gearing up for its comeback following a three-month break due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The remaining 92 games of the 2019/20 campaign will all be shown on TV as the games are going […]
