Canada's Sikh MP calls fellow MP 'racist' in House

IndiaTimes Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Canada's Indian-origin Sikh MP Jagmeet Singh was removed from Parliament after he called a lawmaker “racist” for denying approval for a motion calling out systemic racism in the police force, according to a media report.The New Democratic Party (NDP) leader said that he stands by his words even after he was removed from the House of Commons for calling Bloc Quebecois House Leader Alain Therrien a “racist”.
