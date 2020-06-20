Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chelsea step up Chilwell talks

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
According to a recent report from Daily Express, Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Leicester City star Ben Chilwell by entering into discussions with the club. For the last few days it’s seemed as if Leicester have distanced themselves from the idea of selling him, but if the Blues are willing to come in […]

The post Chelsea step up Chilwell talks appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Are Chelsea Building A Premier League Winning Team Next Season! #SundayVibes [Video]

Are Chelsea Building A Premier League Winning Team Next Season! #SundayVibes

How will Frank Lampard fit these new players into his lineup? What will it mean for Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic amongst others? We also discuss whether Chelsea should make a move..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 31:08Published
Football transfer rumours: Chelsea eye Havertz and Benrahma in striker hunt [Video]

Football transfer rumours: Chelsea eye Havertz and Benrahma in striker hunt

A look at football rumours in the papers as Chelsea look intent on bolstering their striking options, with Kai Havertz and Said Benrahma thought to be on Lampard's wishlist.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Jon Fratelli On The Fratellis, Chelsea Dagger, New Song Strangers In The Streets [Video]

Jon Fratelli On The Fratellis, Chelsea Dagger, New Song Strangers In The Streets

The musician talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his band's new song Stranger In The Streets that is raising money for COVID-19 reliefs, the journey of The Fratellis and how Chelsea Dagger became..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 08:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Chelsea morning headlines as Ben Chilwell talks progress

Chelsea morning headlines as Ben Chilwell talks progress All the news and transfer rumours from Stamford Bridge.
Football.london

Chelsea transfer rumours: Chilwell talks, Havertz boost, Emerson update

 The latest Chelsea transfer rumours from across Europe
Football.london

Chelsea news and transfers live as Timo Werner talks enter an 'advanced stage'

Chelsea news and transfers live as Timo Werner talks enter an 'advanced stage' Latest Chelsea transfer talk and breaking news including updates on Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell
Football.london


Tweets about this

BlueFoxNews

BlueFoxNews Chelsea step up Chilwell talks (https://t.co/Ti1xb1tQpm) https://t.co/efmUrJtx2c 2 hours ago

MediaFbi

FBI Trader Media Chelsea step up Chilwell talks https://t.co/kJwSzvMLrp 3 hours ago