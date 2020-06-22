Ex-cricketer Rajinder Goel passes away at 77 Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Domestic cricket stalwart Rajinder Goel died on Sunday after suffering from illness for quite some time. He was 77 and breathed his last at his residence.



A left—arm spinner, while Goel never managed to break into the Indian team, he took 750 wickets in a 24—year career for Haryana. He also represented Punjab and Delhi.... 👓 View full article

