|
|
|
Ex-cricketer Rajinder Goel passes away at 77
Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Domestic cricket stalwart Rajinder Goel died on Sunday after suffering from illness for quite some time. He was 77 and breathed his last at his residence.
A left—arm spinner, while Goel never managed to break into the Indian team, he took 750 wickets in a 24—year career for Haryana. He also represented Punjab and Delhi....
|
|
|
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Domestic cricket stalwart Rajinder Goel dies
The left-arm spinner, who was unlucky to have played in the era of Bishan Singh Bedi, had 750 first-class wickets from 157 games, representing Haryana and North...
Hindu
Tweets about this
|