‘White Lives Matter’ banner overshadows five-star Man City performance as Phil Foden runs Burnley ragged to delay Liverpool’s coronation



Related videos from verified sources Foden: My best performance



Phil Foden felt it was his best performance in a Manchester City shirt as he put in a man of the match display in their victory over Burnley in the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:03 Published 9 minutes ago Tucson mayor unveils 'Black Lives Matter' banner at City Hall



The banner sits over the mayor's offices on the 10th floor and faces I-10. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:11 Published 3 days ago White people should apologise for racism, says Guardiola



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says white people should apologise for the treatment of black people on a night when Premier League players wore the slogan "Black Lives Matter" on their shirts. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:59 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this