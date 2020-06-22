‘White Lives Matter’ banner overshadows five-star Man City performance as Phil Foden runs Burnley ragged to delay Liverpool’s coronation
Monday, 22 June 2020 () A night which was supposed to be all about the glorious Phil Foden and the imperious Manchester City will instead be remembered for all the wrong reasons. The reigning Premier League champions delayed the inevitable relinquishing of their title to Liverpool with a 5-0 smashing of Burnley. Foden, the undoubted star of the show, was […]
A 'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner flown over Etihad Stadium during Manchester City vs Burnley on Monday (June 22).
Burnley said they "strongly" condemn those responsible for flying a "White Lives Matter Burnley" banner over their Premier League match with Manchester City.