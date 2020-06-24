Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara keen on Liverpool transfer amid Jurgen Klopp’s interest in ‘world-class footballer’



Related videos from verified sources Klopp disappointed by heavy defeat



Manager Jurgen Klopp said he was disappointed by Liverpool's 4-0 defeat at Manchester City on Thursday night.After celebrating securing the Premier League title, Liverpool looked well below par in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 9 hours ago Klopp says his side didn't use its chances



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp felt City ruthlessly took advantage of his side's mistakes. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 9 hours ago Sane close to completing permanent Bayern move, says Guardiola



Manchester City manager Leroy Sane confirms that winger Leroy Sane has decided to move on from the club and is likely to begin his next chapter with German champions Bayern Munich. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:29 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Liverpool’s primary target becomes clearer as Jurgen Klopp ‘thinks big things’ Liverpool aren’t expected to splash the cash in the summer transfer window but Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has emerged as a potential incoming at...

Daily Star 3 days ago





Tweets about this