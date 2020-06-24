Global  

Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara keen on Liverpool transfer amid Jurgen Klopp’s interest in ‘world-class footballer’

talkSPORT Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Liverpool have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara. Bild claim Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the 29-year-old midfielder, who has won seven consecutive Bundesliga titles at the Allianz Arena since arriving in Munich in July 2013. The German media outlet further claim that the former Barcelona […]
News video: Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title

Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title 01:13

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace to absent fans as his side moved within two points of a first league title in 30 years. Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane completed a rout against the visitors in one of their best...

