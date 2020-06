PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYER BREAKS LOCKDOWN TO PARTY WITH LOVE ISLAND STARS! #WNTT



This week on We Need To Talk, Joe looks at a Wolves wonderkid that has broken lockdown to go and party with the Love Island cast, Kylian Mbappe and the Golden Boot in Ligue 1, Leicester City and.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 05:42 Published on May 18, 2020