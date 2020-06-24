Global  

Chelsea vs Man City tips and odds: Get City at 30/1 to win or Blues at 25/1 with William Hill and 888 Sport

talkSPORT Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Chelsea host Man City in the biggest Premier League match this week and we have huge odds to celebrate the heavyweight clash. William Hill are offering huge 30/1 odds for City win or punters can back the Blues at 25/1 to be victorious with 888 Sport. You can claim City to win at 30/1 with […]
News video: Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City

Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City 06:04

 This footage was filmed and produced on 25 June 2020. The Liverpool Football Club has clinched the Premier League championship after Manchester City lost out 2-1 to Chelsea, handing the Reds their nineteenth title following a 30-year drought. Man City needed a win on Thursday for any hope of...

