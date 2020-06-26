Global  

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has put himself in danger by giving David Luiz new contract, claims Invincible Martin Keown – ‘It’s the wrong decision’

talkSPORT Friday, 26 June 2020
Martin Keown believes Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has put his own job on the line by handing a new contract to David Luiz. Gunners fans were stunned this week when the club confirmed Luiz had agreed fresh terms, keeping him at the Emirates Stadium for another season. That is despite the centre-back enduring a poor […]
 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised his side as they bounced back from back-to-back defeats to win 2-0 away at Southampton.

