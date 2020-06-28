Robin van Persie reacts to Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United



Related news from verified sources Robin van Persie hails Bukayo Saka after remarkable Arsenal breakthrough Bukayo Saka has caught the eye this season and Arsenal are pushing to secure the winger to a new contract

Football.london 2 hours ago



Martial scores first ever hat trick as Man Utd sweep aside Sheff Utd Anthony Martial scored the first league hat-trick by a Man Utd player since Robin Van Persie in 2013, as the Red Devils beat Sheffield Utd The post Martial...

Team Talk 4 days ago



Robin van Persie sends cheeky message to Anthony Martial after Man Utd hat-trick Anthony Martial scored Manchester United’s first Premier League hat-trick in seven years as the Frenchman netted three against Sheffield United on Wednesday...

Daily Star 3 days ago





Tweets about this