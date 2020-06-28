Robin van Persie reacts to Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United
Sunday, 28 June 2020 () Robin van Persie admitted that Arsenal’s performance left a lot to be desired despite their 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners headed into the game looking to build on their 2-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League last week. Arsenal took the lead in the […]
The post Robin van Persie reacts to Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United appeared first on The Sport Review.