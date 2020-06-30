Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Price revealed as reports in Germany claim Leroy Sane to Bayern deal is done

Team Talk Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Bayern Munich have completed a deal Manchester City winger Leroy Sane on a five-year contract, according to reports in Germany.

The post Price revealed as reports in Germany claim Leroy Sane to Bayern deal is done appeared first on teamtalk.com.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Leroy Sane set to leave Manchester City after rejecting new contract [Video]

Leroy Sane set to leave Manchester City after rejecting new contract

Leroy Sane is heading for a Manchester City exit after manager Pep Guardiola revealed the German international had turned down a new deal at the Etihad. Sane was on the bench against Arsenal on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published
Premier League transfer rumours from the media [Video]

Premier League transfer rumours from the media

Leroy Sane, Jan Vertonghen and Jadon Sancho are the footballers rumoured to be on the move in the latest transfer rumours from the media.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Leroy Sane Agrees To Join Bayern Munich In €40M Deal! Transfer Talk [Video]

Leroy Sane Agrees To Join Bayern Munich In €40M Deal! Transfer Talk

This week’s Transfer Talk sees us talk about Leroy Sane’s cut price move from Manchester City to Bayern Munich, whilst teammate Nicolas Otamendi could also be on the way out of the Etihad, where..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 07:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Leroy Sane: Bayern Munich agree deal to sign Man City winger for £45million – reports in Germany

 Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich is reportedly a done deal. According to respected German outlet Bild, the Manchester City winger will join the Bundesliga champions...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this